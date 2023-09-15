Renowned Magician Sean Heydon Returns to Northampton for an enchanting night of magic and learning

Watch more videos on Shots!

This magical extravaganza, taking place on the 19th of September, promises to be an enchanting experience for all who attend.

Sean Heydon, a familiar face to fans of magic and television, gained widespread recognition as a favorite contestant on Britain's Got Talent. His mesmerizing performances have also graced the screens of popular shows like the Paul O'Grady Show and Soccer AM. Today, he shares his magical expertise with the world through his thriving social media channels, where his self-working card tricks tutorials have garnered over 1 billion views, making him a sensation in the world of magic.

On the evening of September 19th, Sean Heydon invites aspiring magicians, magic enthusiasts, and anyone looking for an enchanting night out to join him at the Northampton Magicians Club. Attendees can expect an immersive experience that combines captivating performances from Sean's theatre show with hands-on learning opportunities. Sean will reveal the secrets behind his self-working card tricks, allowing attendees to unlock the mysteries of magic for themselves.

Event Details:

- Date: September 19, 2023

- Time: 7pm

- Venue: Northampton Magicians Club, Brafield on the Green Working Men’s Club