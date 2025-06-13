Renowned chefs ignite Octane Terrace at Silverstone Formula 1®British Grand Prix 2025

This Summer, Silverstone is celebrating the 75th anniversary of Formula 1® British Grand Prix and to celebrate, Octane Terrace, a Silverstone Formula 1® British Grand Prix 2025 hospitality offering, is hosting some of the biggest names from the UK’s restaurant scene.

Discerning guests in Octane Terrace will be treated to unique street food from Michelin-star chefs Andrew Wong, Angela Hartnett, Paul Ainsworth, Lisa Goodwin-Allen and Tommy Banks.

Guests at Octane Terrace will get to see these world-renowned chefs at work behind their dedicated pop ups, putting the finishing touches to their delectable dishes.

Tables at the respective chefs’ Michelin star restaurants across the UK are in high demand, with guests having to make reservations months in advance. For those who’ve not been fortunate to secure a table, Octane Terrace presents the opportunity to try Michelin-star culinary creations in one weekend.

Angela Hartnett

To add to its unique experience, fans can enjoy live music from Sigala , taking centre stage at the exclusive Octane Terrace after-party on Saturday 05 July.

Situated on the inside track at the fastest part of the circuit, Octane Terrace offers one of the best adrenaline-pumping views with a dedicated grandstand and elevated platform.

Silverstone Hospitality’s Octane Terrace is an all-inclusive package that ticks all the boxes at the Formula 1 British Grand Prix, offering a unique, high adrenaline and premium alfresco experience.

Guests are free to choose food and drink from every stand, choosing whatever delicious street food takes their fancy throughout the day – all included in the package.

Packages available within Octane Terrace are priced at £1,795 for two days access with all the delicious street food from the Michelin Star chefs included in the hospitality package, as well as numerous bars and coffee vendors a plenty.

Saturday packages are £555 and Sunday packages are £1,455. All prices are excluding VAT and on a per person basis. For more information visit: hospitality.silverstone.co.uk/en/f1/octane-terrace-hospitality/