Remembrance Sunday to be marked in Northampton with military parade and service

Northampton will unite to mark Remembrance Sunday with a church service and military parade through the town centre on Sunday, 9th November.

Organised by Northampton Town Council in partnership with the Royal British Legion, the commemorations will bring together serving personnel, veterans, cadets and the wider community to pay tribute to those who gave their lives in service.

The parade will step off from the Market Square at 9.30am, making its way down The Drapery, then onto George Row, before pausing for the Service of Remembrance at All Saints’ Church, which will take place between 10 am and 10.45 am.

Following the church service, a wreath-laying ceremony will be held at 10.45 am in the Town and County War Memorial Garden on Wood Hill. The Last Post will be sounded, followed by a two-minute silence at 11 am. The garden will remain open to allow members of the public to lay wreaths and pay personal respects.

There will be a parade in Northampton town centre to mark Remembrance Sunday (Stu Vincent Photography / NTC)

At 11.45 am, the parade will reform on Wood Hill and make a ceremonial circuit around All Saints’ Church. Participants will pass the Guildhall, saluting the Lord-Lieutenant of Northamptonshire, Mr James Saunders Watson Esq, and the Mayor of Northampton, Cllr Jane Birch. It will then continue onto St Giles’ Street, up Fish Street and onto Abington Street, where it will finish just before the Market Square.

Cllr Birch, said: “Remembrance Sunday is a moment for our town and our nation to unite in gratitude, honouring the courage and sacrifice of our Armed Forces and remembering all those who have given their lives for our freedom.

"This year’s parade will be one of the largest in the region, and everyone is warmly invited to take part in this important act of remembrance.”

The service at All Saints’ Church will include hymns, prayers and a collection in aid of the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal.

Armed Forces marching in last year's parade (Stu Vincent Photography)

The parade will feature serving Armed Forces personnel, veterans, cadets and youth organisations. Led by the 5F Northampton Squadron Air Training Corps band, it will include representatives from the Royal British Legion, HMS Laforey Sea Cadets, Scouts, Guides and Northampton International Academy cadets.

While the inner pathways immediately surrounding All Saints’ Church will be restricted, viewing areas for the public will be available on the outer pathways around Mercers’ Row, George Row, Wood Hill and on St Giles’ Square.

Paul Chapman, Chairman of the Northampton Royal British Legion, added: “We encourage the community to stand with us, wear their poppy with pride and support the Royal British Legion on this significant day. The parade is always a powerful tribute to those, past and present, who have safeguarded our freedoms.”

The service will be live-streamed on All Saints’ Church’s Facebook and YouTube channels at:

Facebook.com/allsaintsnorthampton

YouTube.com/allsaintschurchnn1

Drivers are asked to note that road closures will be in place across parts of the town centre between 7 am and 1 pm on Sunday, 9th November to accommodate the parade. Affected parking bays and taxi ranks will also be suspended during this time.

For full road closure details and further event information, visit:

www.northamptontowncouncil.gov.uk/remembrance