Remembrance Sunday to be marked in Northampton with military parade and service

Remembrance Day will be marked in Northampton with a large military parade and church service in the town centre this Sunday, November 10.

The parade, organised by Northampton Town Council and the Royal British Legion, is set to start on Derngate at 9.30am, following a route along St Giles’ Square, onto Wood Hill and Mercers’ Row, then pausing at George Row for the Service of Remembrance at All Saints’ Church, between 10 and 10.45am.

Following the service, a wreath-laying ceremony will take place at 10.45am in the Town and County War Memorial garden behind the church on Wood Hill, with the playing of the Last Post and a two-minute silence observed at 11am. The memorial garden will remain open for the public to lay wreaths and pay their respects.

At 11.45am the parade will re-assemble on Wood Hill and march anti-clockwise around All Saints’ Church, passing the Guildhall to salute the Lord-Lieutenant of Northamptonshire, Mr James Saunders Watson Esq and the Mayor of Northampton, Cllr Paul Joyce, before continuing onto Derngate to close.

Cadets and members of the Armed Forces at Remembrance Sunday

The Mayor of Northampton, Cllr Paul Joyce, said: “We will come together not only as a town, but as a nation on Remembrance Sunday, in order to honour the service and sacrifice of the Armed Forces and remember all those who have given their lives to protect our way of life.

“This is set to be one of the largest parades in the area and everyone is welcome to come along to pay their respects and attend the service.”

The Service of Remembrance will include hymns and prayers, along with a collection for the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal.

Serving personnel, cadets and veterans will form the parade, which will be headed up by the 5F Northampton Squadron Air Training Corps band, along with standard bearers and association representatives including the Royal British Legion. They will be joined by the 103 FS Battalion REME 118 Reserve Company, HMS Laforey Sea Cadets, uniformed organisations and youth organisations, including the Scouts and the Northampton International Academy cadets.

The pathways immediately around the perimeter of All Saints’ Church will be closed to the public, but spectators are welcome to watch the parade in designated areas on the edge of Mercers Row, George Row, Wood Hill and St Giles’ Square.

Phil York, Chairman of the Northampton Royal British Legion, said: “We encourage people to come along to support the RBL and wear their poppy with pride, on what will be a significant day for us all.

“The parade is always very impressive and the day is a fitting tribute to members of the Armed Forces, both past and present, who have given so much to defend our freedoms.”

The service will also be live-streamed via the All Saints' Church Facebook and YouTube channels, at Facebook.com/allsaintsnorthampton or YouTube.com/allsaintschurchnn1

Due to the parade, a number of roads will be closed in and around the town centre between 7am and 1pm on Sunday, November 10 and parking bays/taxi ranks on those roads will also be suspended during these times.

Please check the town council’s website for a full list of road closures and further event information: https://www.northamptontowncouncil.gov.uk/remembrance