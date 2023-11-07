Remember, Remember the 5th of November

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bonfire Night commemorates the foiling of the Gunpowder Plot when 14 individuals tried to blow up the House of Lords during the state opening of Parliament on November 5th 1605. Staff and residents watched the fireworks lit up the night sky.

The residents enjoyed traditional bonfire night treats, including jacket potatoes, hot dogs, treacle toffee cakes beautifully prepared by the head chef Glenn Coombs.

Brenda a resident at Brampton View Care Home said: “I have always loved Bonfire Night, it’s so lovely to celebrate these traditions all together. The fireworks bring back so many memories of Bonfire Nights through the years, these times are so special.”

Mo Masedi, General Manager at Brampton View Care Home, said: “We had a fantastic time this weekend, our residents love to keep these traditions and reminisce about years gone by. We had a great time watching the firework display and enjoying some tasty treats.”

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.