Reliving the Cold War at RAF Upper Heyford
On 17 September RAF Upper Heyford Heritage is welcoming back Living History Group Lazy Company and a range of Cold War military vehicles for a special access photographers’ day against the backdrop of the former US Air Force base.
Lazy Company will be dressed and equipped as US Air Force Security Police and will present a series of photo opportunities at key locations across the former airbase including the Victor Alert area - where nuclear-armed bombers were kept on 15-minute alert - and the nuclear bomb store.
RAF Upper Heyford is close to Bicester, just over 30 miles and 45 minutes' travelling time from Northampton.
This event can be booked online at http://www.upperheyfordheritage.co.uk/home-page/tour-booking/ or by contacting [email protected]