Reiki training weekend at Soo Yoga Centre

By James Treliving
Published 30th Oct 2025, 10:52 GMT
30th Oct 2025
A special weekend of healing and self-discovery is coming to Northampton this November, as the AwakenTrails Collective hosts a Reiki Level 1 & 2 Practitioner Course at the award-winning Soo Yoga Wellness Centre.

Running from November 8-9, the course offers participants the opportunity to deepen their connection with energy and inner peace through guided Reiki attunement, practice sessions, and personal reflection.

Taught in a calm and supportive setting, the training is open to both beginners and those wishing to progress to practitioner level. By the end of the weekend, attendees will have learned how to channel healing energy for themselves and others.

Course Spaces are limited, and early booking is advised.

For more information or to reserve a place, visit www.awkentrailscollective.com.

