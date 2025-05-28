Rehearsals begin for Strictly SENsational – Northampton’s most SENsational dance event

The event will take place on Sunday 29th June 2025 at The Deco Theatre, and promises to be a night of electric atmosphere, show-stopping routines, and a whole lot of sparkle.

Organised by SENsational Care Provisions in partnership with The Joanne Banham Dance Company, this feel-good production will see the SENsational team take to the stage with their pro-partners and a show-stopping dance routine. Under the expert guidance of choreographers, participants are already stepping into the spotlight, working hard to bring their best moves to the stage.

The event aims not only to entertain, but to champion inclusion and community spirit, while raising money for Northampton’s own The Tor Rox Foundation - a charity supporting cancer patients through physical activity during treatment.

“We’ve oﬃcially kicked oﬀ rehearsals and the energy in the room is electric,” said co-organiser Emily Chapman. “Watching our dancers grow in confidence and excitement week after week is incredibly moving. This is about celebrating people for who they are, and showing that talent and joy have no limits.”

🎟 Tickets are now on sale and the community is encouraged to come along and support this unforgettable night.

https://www.theoldsavoy.co.uk/event/strictly-sensational-2025

SENsational Care Provisions and The Joanne Banham Dance Company would also like to extend a huge thanks to the incredible sponsors who are helping bring this vision to life:

CJS Event Solutions, Empowerment Training Centre, Lindab Ireland Ltd, Jackson Grundy Estate

Agents, St. Andrew's Care, 3s Northampton Ltd, and Lesley Cutler Bridal Wear.

📩 For advertising or ticket enquiries, please contact:

Emily Chapman & Jonny Horsley at [email protected] or +44 7720 323605

And, Victoria at The Tor Rox Foundation on +44 7595 622605

Follow behind-the-scenes rehearsals and updates at:

@sensationalcareprovisions | @the_tor_rox_foundation | @joannebanhamdancecompany