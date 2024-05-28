Regular car meets at Silverstone Circuit

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Join CarNatter at Silverstone this June for three exhilarating Saturdays packed with diverse racing action & vibrant car meets from just £10pp!Witness classics, GT, modern machines & more, as we bring automotive enthusiasts together at the iconic circuit. Enjoy exclusive trackside parking, hospitality suite access with balcony views of the action & entry to the paddock; all at a discounted rate

Kick off June with a spectacular showcase of classic racing cars at the Classic Sports Car Club event. From morning until late noon, join fellow car enthusiasts for a day of on-track and off-track excitement. Expect a mix of sprint races and endurance challenges, featuring iconic vehicles like the JMC Racing Special Saloons and Modsports, as well as the Adams & Page Swinging 60s. Points-earning action includes the Lackford Engineering Midget, Sprite Challenge, and CSCC Jaguar Championship.

Off the track, enjoy discounted entry, trackside parking, and access to our Brooklands hospitality suite for prime viewing.

June 15th: British Automobile Racing Club/F4

Mid-June brings the high-octane action of the British Automobile Racing Club & Formula 4; boasting a full grid of action and excitement. BARC & Britcar promises a stacked grid as they prepare for their endurance battles. Three races from the F4 British Championship take centre stage, with bumper-to-bumper grids of Caterham Motorsport cars added to the mix, including the Caterham Academy, Caterham 270R, Caterham 310R and Caterham Roadsport Championship’s. Guaranteed to add excitement to the weekend racing. Engage with the community, enjoy the paddock access, and take advantage of our hospitality offerings at one of the best viewing spots at Silverstone. It's a perfect day for motorsport fans and car lovers alike.

June 22nd: Classic Sports Car Club (International Circuit)

Return to Silverstone for another Classic Sports Car Club event, offering a different lineup of races and vehicles from the June 1st event. This time, enjoy races such as the CSCC Mintex Classic K and the MG Trophy Championship, showcasing cars from the 80s and 90s. The diversity in racing formats ensures a fresh and exciting experience, even for those who attended earlier in the month. As always, CarNatter provides a unique gathering for car enthusiasts, complete with trackside parking, hospitality access, and the chance to get up close to the race cars and drivers.

Additional Highlights

Food and Drink: Available at the Pit Stop Café. You can bring this into our hospitality area, where free soft drinks and snacks are available.

Available at the Pit Stop Café. You can bring this into our hospitality area, where free soft drinks and snacks are available. Prizes: Win Meguiar’s products, Garage & Race Control tours, and more through our exciting giveaways.

Win Meguiar’s products, Garage & Race Control tours, and more through our exciting giveaways. Discounted Tickets: Entry at just £10 per person (U16s free), a significant saving on Silverstone’s usual rates.

Join us for any or all of these exciting Saturdays in June, with plenty more to look forward to in the following months (find out more via carnatter.com)

Whether you're a die-hard motorsport fan or a casual car enthusiast, CarNatter's events at Silverstone are designed to offer an engaging, accessible, and thrilling experience. Don’t miss out on the chance to connect with fellow petrolheads and enjoy some of the best motorsport action the UK has to offer.

For more information and to get your discounted tickets, please visit carnatter.com

Contact Us:

Email: [email protected]

Socials: @carnatter

Tel: 07727249077 (text or WhatsApp if no answer)