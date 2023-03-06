Northampton-based artist Lickle Jay is set to release his new single ‘My Baby’ on Friday 10th March 2023.

Bringing a signature blend of Reggae, R&B, Soul and Afrobeats, Lickle Jay seeks to impact the world with a fresh approach and uplift his growing fan base. The track has seen the support of BBC Introducing 1Xtra and various spot plays including an interview on BBC Introducing in Northhampton.

Known for his personal and relatable lyrics, ‘My Baby’ tells the story of Lickle Jay finding love and building a strong connection with his soulmate, overcoming the challenges of a long-distance relationship. The song was written by Lickle Jay and produced by Grammy-nominated producer group Crate Classics. Positive and uplifting, 'My Baby’ is an ode to the connection built with that special someone and the passionate moments shared together.

Lickle Jay on Stechelberg Mountain in Switzerland for the 'My Baby' Music video.

Lickle Jay states: “We watched each other grow up and there was a strong bond between us before we even had our first kiss.”

The accompanying music video for ‘My Baby’ features Lickle Jay on his way to finally meet someone special and spend precious moments together against the romantic backdrop of Stechelberg Mountain in Switzerland, noted as a key location in the 1969 James Bond film ‘On Her Majesty’s Secret Service’. Intimate, honest and multi-layered, the track can touch people in different ways, all rooted in the idea that everyone can have a “My Baby” whether it’s new love, a past relationship, or even a child.

On the significance and inspiration for the track, the artist says: ‘My Baby’ is very special to me as we made the impossible possible by journeying to see her while the world was in lockdown, the song is about celebrating and appreciating the past as much as embracing the future.”

Lickle Jay started rapping at the age of 13 and was one of the youngest involved in a sound system called ‘JAH Troopers’ which is now one of the most popular international sound systems. Lickle Jay is the name that stuck with him from this time. In 2015, he launched his solo career with the goal of uplifting fans with his honest songwriting and soulful voice. During this time, Lickle Jay performed at various London venues gaining a reputation for his signature intimate concerts for big and small audiences alike. Following a memorable introduction to the world of Dancehall through the collaboration with Grime legend Wiley on the hit single ‘Sorry’ amassing over 285k streams on Spotify, Lickle Jay is ready to make waves in the scene with his striking versatility and memorable vocals.

Drawing inspiration from a wide range of artists such as Bob Marley, Chronixx and Wizkid, Lickle Jay is determined to stand out in the crowd with a signature blend of intimate storytelling and captivating beats. With plenty of music in the pipeline, Lickle Jay is a name you should remember. Be sure to follow him on his socials for the latest updates.