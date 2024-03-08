Red Arrows confirmed for Sywell Airshow in June

Sywell 2024 Airshow are really pleased to confirm that the Royal Air Force Aerobatic team, the Red Arrows are now booked for Sunday 23rd June. It was hoped to have the famous 'Reds' for both days of the two day event, but one is better than none!

The airshow will include a wide range of aircraft from multiple Spitfires, solo aerobatic displays, a UK debut for a dramatic wing walking act and much more. Ground attractions will include kids entertainment, classic vehicles and a themed bar, along with much, much, more.

Tickets for the airshow are available from www.sywell2024.co.uk and there are a limited number of discounted tickets availble (whilst availability lasts, and for a short time. After that, the tickets revert to full price). The website has full details and also includes information about premium parking, which can be purchaced for a small additional fee. Spaces for premium parking are however limited, so head over to the website to ensure you don't miss out. Accompanied children under the age of 12 are free, but will require a ticket that can be ordered at the same time as a full ticket.