Record events programme announced as Delapré Abbey celebrates its sixth birthday

A packed events programme has been unveiled by the team at Delapré Abbey this week – with more festivals, fun, food-focused and family friendly events than ever before.

The 2024 Spring Summer programme has been unveiled as part of the Abbey’s sixth birthday celebrations. This week marks six years since the Abbey’s doors opened to the public for the first time in its 900 years history.

The Spring Summer events programme, which is expected to attract more than 90,000 people to Delapre Abbey includes Easter egg hunts, food festivals, falconry and dinosaur events, a summer festival, silent discos on the lawns and a whole lot more.

Richard Clinton was first appointed as chief executive of the Abbey in February 2020, following two years as a trustee.

Amanda Nicols-Polinksa, Operations Director at Delapre Abbey Preservation Trust said: “We will be celebrating our sixth year with a bigger programme than ever. All our events are aimed at bringing our community together while also creating a sustainable source of income that will ensure the Abbey is here for generations to come and enable us to continue to develop our well-being programme further. Come and visit us – there is something for everyone.”

Here are some of the Abbey’s key events:

Easter Eggstravaganza: Hop along to Delapré Abbey and take part in an egg hunt in the Walled Garden. There is also an animal petting experience and in-house trail. Friday 29th March – Monday 1st April, 10am-4pm, with timed entry every half hour.

Delapre Food Festival: Browse among the stalls, enjoy a cup of artisan fresh-brewed coffee, grab lunch from the street food market, eat on the south lawn, take in a free chef demo and try a tasting session. There are also cookery classes for kids. Saturday, 8th June, 10am-5pm and Sunday 9th June, 10am-4pm

Summertime Live: Get ready for two stages of music and DJs, street food, bars, live entertainers and funfair amusements. This was a huge event last year, with a capacity of 15,000 for this weekend alone. Friday 9th and Saturday 10th August

Dinosaurs in the Park:Back by popular demand - the dinosaurs will be roaring into the Abbey, with crowds of more than 35,000 expected. Make sure you book your tickets.Thursday, 15th August to Sunday, 1st September

21st June - Summer Retreat: Discover serenity at the Summer Wellbeing Fair at Delapre Abbey, offering sound baths, yoga, creative classes, talks, and rituals. Join us for a day of holistic wellness amidst serene surroundings and invite friends and family to rejuvenate together. Tickets will be available soon.

Battle of Northampton Memorial Day and Falconry Display: Join tours of the battlefield led by Northamptonshire Battlefield Society, engage with reenactors and if you buy a ticket to visit the house, you can also attend a medieval falconry show in the walled garden, on at set times throughout the day. Admittance to the falconry will be included in the price of a ticket to the house, £5 for adults, free for children and Annual Pass holders. Sunday, 14th July – 11am-4pm

A host of other events are now planned, with tickets on sale. These include

Bitestreet, NN Fest, Sausage and Cider Fest (May), Sporting Delapre programme (June), Tea with the Princesses, Open Air Cinema (August), Delapre Dog Show, Classics on the Lawn (Sept) and so much more

Keep an eye for more events later in the year. Back by popular demand will be Oktoberfest, Halloween Spooktacular, A Ghostly Brew Cellar Experience, the Winter Light Trail and Christmas Fair.