Reclaim the Night: A powerful women-led march to end violence against women and girls

Women and allies from across the community will once again gather for the annual Reclaim the Night march, a women-led event calling for an end to violence against women and girls.

The march will take place on Friday, November 22, beginning at 6pm at the Wellingborough Rd. Co-op Car Park, NN1 5JS. The event is designed to raise awareness of the urgent need for action to address the epidemic of gender-based violence and to create a safer, fairer world for all women and girls.

Reclaim the Night is a historic grassroots movement that seeks to empower women to reclaim public spaces, amplify their voices, and demand justice. The march comes as a response to the growing concern over increasing rates of violence, harassment, and discrimination that women and girls face daily — both in public spaces and within their own homes.

"Too many women and girls live in fear of violence, whether it’s physical, emotional, or sexual. It is time for us to raise our voices, take to the streets, and say enough is enough. We have yet again, in the past few days learned of the tragic death of another young women, just starting out in life Harshita Brella. The prime suspect being her husband, someone who should be caring for her.

"We stand with Sudesh Kumari, her mother, to demand justice for Harshita," said Tina, one of the event organisers. "This march is not just a protest — it’s a call for change. We are demanding safety, justice, and an end to the systemic violence that affects us all."

Tina went on to say: “We are encouraged to hear that the UK Government is committed to reducing Violence Against Women and Girls by 50% in the next 10 years, and that they are calling VAWG a national emergency.”

The Reclaim the Night march will feature speakers and performers, inspiring attendees to act in their own communities. Participants will march down Wellingborough Road to the Market Square calling for justice, equality, and safety for women and girls everywhere.

Key Details of the Event:

Date: Friday, November 22

Time: meet at 6pm, march at 6.30pm

Location: start at the Wellingborough Road Co-op Car Park NN1 5JS, march to the Market Square

Open to: the whole community

As part of the event, there will also be resource tables with information on local services for survivors and those that support them. Participants are encouraged to bring friends, family members, and supporters of all genders to stand in solidarity.

The Reclaim the Night march is a vital opportunity to shine a spotlight on the ongoing crisis of violence against women and girls, and to demand that governments and institutions take stronger actions to prevent such violence and ensure justice for those affected.

For more information or to get involved, please contact:Northamptonshire Rape Crisis01604 [email protected] us on Facebook and Instagram