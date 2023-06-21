‘Ready, Set, Read!’ West Northants libraries launch sport-themed Summer Reading Challenge 2023

The Summer Reading Challenge, which launches on Saturday, 8 July, invites children to read six books over the summer holidays whilst tracking their reading via a fictional summer obstacle course - brought to life by children’s author and illustrator Loretta Schauer.

Participants will be rewarded with a medal and certificate upon completing the challenge. The Library Service has also partnered with local leisure centres to provide a voucher entitling children to a free swim or badminton, table tennis or squash court hire, depending on location.

The Challenge runs until Saturday, 9 September and aims to increase children’s reading engagement and confidence whilst supporting their health and wellbeing and introducing families to their local library.

Ready, Set, Read! poster

Cllr Adam Brown said: “This summer we are inviting children to swap screen time and smartphones for reading books. Research shows reading in children can ‘dip’ over the summer months and we want to help change that.

“By participating in the challenge, young people will have the opportunity to explore new reading material, develop skills, and discover new interests whilst also keeping active.

“It’s free to take part and I would encourage families across West Northamptonshire to sign up and discover the many books and services available in our local libraries.”

