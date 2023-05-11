Re-Take That 16th March 2024 at The Old Savoy in Northampton

Take That’s Greatest Hits Live on Stage

Jason Orange calls the show “brilliant”. Dec of Ant and Dec says it’s “the best Take That tribute act you’ll ever see”. . .

Re-Take That is the ultimate Take That party night, bringing the world’s biggest boy band’s greatest hits to life – live on stage.

Re-Take That

The stars are coming out tonight, and lighting up the sky tonight for you as, for one night only, the boys are Back for Good!

All of Take That’s million sellers plus Robbie Williams’ massive solo hits feature – including Greatest Day, Let Me Go, Shine, Never Forget, Let Me Entertain You, Rock DJ, Love My Life, Angels and more.

Created by Take That fans, for Take That fans – a lot of love and affection has been invested in musicianship, costumes, dance routines, stage craft and production values to provide audiences with the greatest day of our lives.

Keeping you up all night, it’s time to relight your fire and let Re-Take That entertain you in style.

Don’t miss out on watching the world come alive tonight – it’s time to move your body now – and book your seats for the greatest day of our lives. . . www.entertainers.co.uk

"Just like watching my mates on stage, brilliant! The attention to detail is amazing" TAKE THAT’S JASON ORANGE

"The best Take That tribute act you'll ever see, they've got talent" DECLAN DONNELLY (ANT AND DEC)

"It's great to see how much care and attention these guys have put into recreating the live Take That experience" TAKE THAT LEAD GUITARIST MILTON MCDONALD

Facebook: Facebook.com/ReTakeThatTribute Website: Entertainers.co.uk/show/re-take-that YouTube: https://youtu.be/N7O1tt68L74