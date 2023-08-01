RCTA Floating Market, Opposite Blisworth Tunnel Narrowboats, Blisworth

The Roving Canal Traders Association are excited to announce they are holding a floating market , Opposite Blisworth Tunnel Narrowboats, Blisworth, Northampton, NN7 3BN 12th and 13th August 2023. There will be lots of trading boats with interesting crafts on sale showing amazing talent and a range of fantastic items available for you to buy. See our website for more details www.rcta.org.uk.