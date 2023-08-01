RCTA Floating Market, Opposite Blisworth Tunnel Narrowboats, Blisworth
RCTA Floating Market, Opposite Blisworth Tunnel Narrowboats, Blisworth, Northampton, NN7 3BN 12th and 13th August 2023
The Roving Canal Traders Association are excited to announce they are holding a floating market , Opposite Blisworth Tunnel Narrowboats, Blisworth, Northampton, NN7 3BN 12th and 13th August 2023. There will be lots of trading boats with interesting crafts on sale showing amazing talent and a range of fantastic items available for you to buy. See our website for more details www.rcta.org.uk.