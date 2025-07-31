Ray Quinn – A Swinging Christmas at The Old Savoy

By Andie Jackman
Published 31st Jul 2025, 15:36 BST
Updated 31st Jul 2025, 15:40 BST
Ray Quinn – A Swinging Christmasplaceholder image
Ray Quinn – A Swinging Christmas
Thursday 20 November 2025 at 7:30pm to 9:30pm.

Join the sensational Ray Quinn – star of stage and screen, and a No.1 platinum-selling swing artist – for an unforgettable evening of festive cheer!

Backed by his incredible big band, Ray will bring the magic of the season to life with timeless Crooner classics and smooth swinging festive hits.

Don’t miss this dazzling festive spectacular that’s guaranteed to get you into the swing of Christmas!

Tickets: £25 per person

Book tickets www.theoldsavoy.co.uk or Call The Box Office 01604 491005 Monday to Friday 10am - 4pm or Saturday 10am - 2pm

