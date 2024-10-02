Rave Kidz is coming to Northampton for an after of crazy family Halloween fun

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rave Kidz is a family rave event that has taken the UK by storm. Featuring some of the biggest named DJs in the UK rave scene from yesteryear and the present day including Ultrabeat, Ian Van Dahl, andy whitby, DJ Hixxy and many more.

With sell-out events across the UK, the events specialise in family-friendly raves where parents can dance to up-tempo, child friendly rave music with their kids. Playing the biggest club bangers and singalong anthems.

With an amazing lightshow, lasers, candy floss, face painting and armed with the bounciest, happiest dance music on the planet with big name DJs, games & prizes.

On Sunday 13th October Rave Kidz takes over Escape Venue in Nornhampton. Transforming the venue with full halloween decor.

Rave Kidz

The event will feature the legend Andy Whitby. In a career spanning over 20 years, Andy Whitby has reached the forefront of Bounce, Hardhouse and Hard Dance by creating a unique sound and style that has made him a firm fan-favourite and pioneer of fast and euphoric performances across the World!

His sell-out tours of the UK, America, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, Canada, Russia and Spain have made him one of the most booked UK artists of the past decade of all genres.

Whitby’s Bounce Heaven mix series is one of the most streamed music podcasts in the World, gaining over 350,000 listens every week. He tops the charts of Apple Music, Amazon Music and Soundcloud regularly, a feat never achieved by any other artist in the UK. With over twenty commercially released albums and sales totalling over one million units, Whitby’s Euphoria Albums for Ministry of Sound have become a must-listen for those who love the tougher spectrum of dance music.

Having just completed his biggest year of festivals including Creamfields, Clubland, Save the Rave, Back2Festival and many more.

Rave Kidz family Halloween party

Andy will also be supported by long standing hardcore MC, Smiley and DJs Ben Jammin & DJ-C

The events starts at 2pm until 5pm with tickets from £12. there will also be a fancy dress competition with £100 prize for the winner.

Tickets are on sale now at www.ravekidz.co.uk