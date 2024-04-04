RATMOG OWNERS GROUP

RATMOG AT THE POD 4th May bank holiday
By Keith ClarkeContributor
Published 4th Apr 2024, 16:36 BST
On the 4th May bank holiday weekend the RATMOG OWNERS GROUP will be holding a group car meet at Santa Pod Raceway.

The group was foundered by myself for other grass routes shed built Morris Minor Owners who customised their cars.

After 3 years the group has rose from a few local owners to 3900 members worldwide who are mainly from Australia, the United States and Canada.

After meeting at the MMOC National rally in 2022 at Kelmarsh the UK members are meeting at the Nostalgia Nationals at Santa Pod Raceway and with permission from the Santa Pod Raceway team we have a camping area, the V8 Morris Minors racing the 1/4 mile and a parade by the members on the track. Mostly local members are attending but a few will travel s far as Scotland and Cornwall.

