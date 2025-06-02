Raise a glass! The Great British Beer Festival returns this summer and is coming to Birmingham

The Great British Beer Festival returns for 2025 and will be hosted at a brand-new location.

Hailed as the UK’s most popular beer festival and hosted by the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA), it takes place at Birmingham’s iconic National Exhibition Centre (NEC) from 5 to 9 August.

Leaving the UK’s capital city after a successful 34-year stint in London, the festival’s new location makes it even easier for Northamptonshire locals to raise a glass and explore the many drinks on offer.

CAMRA has been running beer festivals on this scale for 50 years, with the first four-day event taking place in 1975 at Covent Garden. The first Great British Beer Festival was held in 1977 at Alexandra Palace. With tens of thousands planning to attend, the festival – which is part of CAMRA’s mission to bring together beer-lovers – will feature more than 500 cask and other beers, a dedicated cider and perry bar, ‘no and low’, wine and cocktails - catering for everyone. These are provided from renowned UK and international breweries including St Austell Brewery, Brains Brewery, Green Duck Beer Co, Harvey’s Brewery, Greene King, Siren and Thornbridge, as well as Stirchley-based Attic Brew Co.

The Great British Beer Festival 2025 will be held at Birmingham's NEC.

Campaigning since 1971, CAMRA has been the leading light in ensuring quality cask beer, cider and perry can be enjoyed in pubs across the UK, while celebrating pubs, pints and people.

Alongside its famous selection of pints, attendees will also be able to enjoy a selection of food and snacks, as well as a variety of entertainment including live music in the afternoons and evenings.

And the winner of CAMRA’s much-coveted Champion Beer of Britain competition will be unveiled at the festival, with the winning beers available at the event.

Beer and pub lovers can also join the campaign, getting involved in CAMRA’s vital work, aimed at protecting pubs, protecting pints and championing people. There is also the chance to meet brewers at the Discovery bar, learning more about beer.

For non-beer drinkers, a wide array of ‘low and no’ alcohol drinks will be on offer, along with hot and cold drinks meaning there’s something for the whole group — or the designated drivers.

Adam Gent, CAMRA's Great British Beer Festival Organiser, said: “At CAMRA, we’re proud to stand for beer drinkers and pub-goers across the UK. We know that pubs are a vital social centre for many and are passionate about promoting real, good-quality beer, cider and perry.

“The Great British Beer Festival is a fantastic way to bring people together and has played a leading role for more than half a century in our successful campaigning to protect our pubs and champion cask beer.

“Whether you’re a seasoned beer enthusiast or just curious to try something new — we’ll have more than 500 drinks across a range of styles to choose from, so you’re sure to find something you love. And after a year off, we’re delighted to be bringing the festival back bigger and better than ever at the iconic NEC in Birmingham, so let's raise a glass!”

To secure your tickets to the Great British Beer Festival and stay up to date with future events and campaigns from CAMRA, visit: camra.org.uk