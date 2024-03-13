Rain, rain go away: it's time for some Easter Magic

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Join us for a delightful Easter event set against the backdrop of our beloved historic estate, promising a day filled with joy, wonder, and timeless traditions.

With the help of Alice and The Mad Hatter we are giving our 2024 open season a really spectacular launch with “The Magic of Easter” on Easter Sunday and Easter Monday

Visiting Holdenby with its amazing house, Grade I Gardens and Falconry centre is always special, but Holdenby “Magic Easter” this year once again will make the first Bank Holiday of year something to treasure.

Alice loves the birds and animals in Icarus Falconry Centre where visitors will be able to enjoy the magnificent collection of Eagles, Falcons, Hawks, Owls, and Vultures and experience Flying Displays on the lawn. Also, although the growing wildlife wing does not have a March Hare, Roxy the Fox, Norma the Hedgehog and Kit & Kat the Polecats will more than make up for it along with other fascinating wildlife members.

Event Details:

* Egg Hunts: Children and adults alike are invited to explore the Grade I Gardens of Holdenby House in search of hidden Easter Treasures. Alice and the Mad hatter will each day hide a golden egg worth £100. Follow the Alice Trail for more treats.

* Easter Crafts and Activities: Unleash your creativity with a variety of Easter-themed crafts and activities inspired by the traditions of yesteryear. From egg painting, Egg Tapping, Egg Dancing and the traditional Egg Roll. Enjoy a game of croquet on the croquet Lawn, have a go on our fete games followed up by a little shopping spree in our mini market.

* Entertainment: Be captivated by Icarus flying displays of magnificent birds of prey on the lawn along with talks at the wildlife centre, if that isn’t enough be in awe of the magic that is performed by our magician, follow Alice and the Mad Hatter for fun family interaction throughout the gardens

* Easter Treats and Refreshments: Indulge in a delectable array of Easter treats and refreshments in our Award Winning Tea-room The Old Stableyard Tea-room or from any of food vendors situated in the Stableyard.

* House is Open (Monday only) : Immerse yourself in the rich history and heritage of Holdenby House, discover the stories of years gone past as you wander through each room, offering a glimpse into life during a bygone

Opening Details:

Sunday “Magic of Easter at Holdenby – 11am-4pm

Monday “Magic of Easter at Holdenby – 11am-4pm

House open 12pm-3pm (last entry 2.30pm)