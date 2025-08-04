Radio station’s free airtime for voluntary groups

Voluntary and non-profit groups in the Northampton area are invited to promote their projects and services on a free ‘community noticeboard’ feature broadcast on Northampton’s NLive Radio.

The noticeboard, sponsored by Northampton Town Council, offers groups the opportunity to provide a 30-second long message played on air several times a day, over a six-week period.

Groups have the option to record the message themselves, or have their words read out by one of the station’s volunteers.

Councillor Keith Holland-Delamere, chair of the Town Council's community services committee, said: “We are delighted to sponsor the NLive Radio Community Noticeboard for the next 12 months, as it offers a fantastic platform for community and voluntary groups to shout about the great work they are doing in the town.

“The town council has already partnered with NLive Radio to promote and support many of the town’s community events, including Oak Apple Day, when they broadcast live for the launch of the 350th anniversary of the Great Fire of Northampton.

“They are a great local radio station with a varied and interesting selection of programmes and I would encourage people to tune in and give them a listen.”

NLive Radio is Northampton’s local radio station, with a focus on celebrating and promoting community groups and organisations, and championing local businesses, local events and local communities.

Rebecca Steers, station manager, said: “We love doing what we can to promote local groups who are doing great work in our town, and we are grateful for the town council’s support, which means we are able to provide these free messages.”

The station, based in the town centre, broadcasts on 106.9fm across Northampton, online via its website nliveradio.com, on its own dedicated smartphone app, or through smart speakers, when asked to ‘Launch N Live Radio.’

Community groups can register their interest in featuring on the NLive Radio Community Noticeboard by visiting: https://nliveradio.com/noticeboard