Radio Gaga at The Old Savoy
Break free with us and shake all over like a jellyfish as Radio GaGa recreates two magical hours live on stage, celebrating the magic, fun and showmanship of the band’s touring days.
Playing all your favourite hits including Don’t Stop Me Now, I Want to Break Free, We Are the Champions, We Will Rock You, Bohemian Rhapsody and more.
Like all good things, on you we depend, so stick around because we have missed you and we say. . .
Radio, someone still loves you!
Touring the UK with a brand-new show for 2025!
“Regarded as one of the best Queen tribute bands around – from the very moment they took to the stage it was easy to see why”
John McEvoy, Wall of Sound
This is a tribute show and is no way affiliated with any original artists/estates/management companies or similar shows.
Promoter reserves the right to alter the programme.
RADIO GAGA ONLNE PRESENCE
Facebook.com/RadioGaGaUK
YouTube: https://youtu.be/BFWLr1zk_qo
Twitter.com/entertainers_uk
Instagram.com/entertainersuk
Website: entertainers.co.uk
Entertainers YouTube Channel: youtube.com/entertainersu
