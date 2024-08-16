Radio Gaga at The Old Savoy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Have your finest hour, or two! As we bring you Radio GaGa.Be part of a night like no other as we bring you the concert you’ve been dreaming of! The ultimate celebration of the biggest band to have ever graced the stage – Queen.

Break free with us and shake all over like a jellyfish as Radio GaGa recreates two magical hours live on stage, celebrating the magic, fun and showmanship of the band’s touring days.

Playing all your favourite hits including Don’t Stop Me Now, I Want to Break Free, We Are the Champions, We Will Rock You, Bohemian Rhapsody and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Like all good things, on you we depend, so stick around because we have missed you and we say. . .

Radio Ga Ga

Radio, someone still loves you!

Touring the UK with a brand-new show for 2025!

“Regarded as one of the best Queen tribute bands around – from the very moment they took to the stage it was easy to see why”

John McEvoy, Wall of Sound

This is a tribute show and is no way affiliated with any original artists/estates/management companies or similar shows.

Promoter reserves the right to alter the programme.

RADIO GAGA ONLNE PRESENCE

Facebook.com/RadioGaGaUK

Twitter.com/entertainers_uk

Instagram.com/entertainersuk

Website: entertainers.co.uk

Entertainers YouTube Channel: youtube.com/entertainersu