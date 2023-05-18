Radio Ga Ga November 17th 2023 7.30pm at The Old Savoy in Northampton
Have your finest hour, or two! As we bring you Radio GaGa. Be part of a night like no other as we bring you the concert you’ve been dreaming of! The ultimate celebration of the biggest band to have ever graced the stage – Queen.
Break free with us and shake all over like a jellyfish as Radio GaGa recreates two magical hours live on stage, celebrating the magic, fun and showmanship of the band’s touring days.
Playing all your favourite hits including Don’t Stop Me Now, I Want to Break Free, We Are the Champions, We Will Rock You, Bohemian Rhapsody and more.
Like all good things, on you we depend, so stick around because we have missed you and we say. . .
Radio, someone still loves you!
Touring the UK with a brand-new show for 2023!
“Regarded as one of the best Queen tribute bands around – from the very moment they took to the stage it was easy to see why”
John McEvoy, Wall of Sound
Tickets available at https://www.theoldsavoy.co.uk/event/radio-ga-ga/Or by calling our box office on 01604 491005