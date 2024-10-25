Racing icon vs. TikTok star: Steve Deeks takes on Trucker Tim in a vintage champagne fire truck

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Renowned British racing driver Steve Deeks is stepping out of retirement and back onto the track for an unconventional showdown at Santa Pod Raceway’s Flame and Thunder event this weekend.

In an unconventional grudge match, the nail-biting competition will see Steve, a veteran racer with an impressive history spanning over three decades, competing in a vehicle worlds away from the sleek racing cars he’s used to. In spite of this, Steve has vowed to approach this challenge with the same seriousness as any other, donning his full racing gear and adopting the mindset of a true champion. On paper, Tim’s modified truck should have the edge, but Steve is in it to win it.

The Champagne Fire Truck is a restored 1972 fire engine, transformed into a high-end mobile Champagne bar. Created by Belistore, the truck is a popular attraction at events and celebrations, combining luxury with a nod to history. The one-of-a-kind vehicle, which was a lovingly restored 1972 British Leyland AEC fire engine, offers a unique twist to this weekend’s spectacle. With its iconic red paintwork, original sirens and chrome detailing, the truck combines nostalgia with luxury. Side lockers that once housed hose reels and fire extinguishing equipment now contain fridges stocked with Champagne, while the bar is fashioned from authentic French riddling racks.

Steve Deeks, said: “I’ll be approaching this race like any other, with the determination to come out on top! Everyone loves an underdog and with a vehicle like the Champagne Fire Truck as my ride, I’ve got a lot to contend with. The race promises to be a fun challenge that I will be attacking with all the ferociousness and grit I approach all races with.”

52-year-old fire truck turned Champagne bar

Steve Deeks is no stranger to high stakes. Having started his career in 1985, Deeks has raced across single-seaters, saloons, sports and prototypes, amassing victories and pole positions whilst competing Worldwide. Now, with his semi-retirement focusing on coaching mentoring and presenting shows, he remains a prominent figure in the world of motorsport.

Steve’s work extends beyond the track. As Head of Instructor Training at Silverstone, he has been instrumental in redesigning and re-engineering the race training programme at the home of the British Grand Prix, and has coached many celebrity drivers including TV’s Richard Hammond. He also serves as the Director of Race School Development at Bushy Park, Barbados, where, amongst other projects, he designed and launched a defensive driver programme endorsed by the Barbados Govt.

With Steve's competitive spirit and the eccentricity of the Champagne Fire Truck, the race promises excitement, drama and a touch of slapstick humour. The grudge match is set to be a highlight of Saturday’s event, combining motorsport thrills with show-stopping entertainment.