Race to Silverstone Museum for an action-packed pit stop this easter

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Museum has race fans revved up this April as an array of action-packed activities and attractions, available throughout Easter, gets off the grid with something for everyone to enjoy.

Rapid racers can climb into the drivers’ seat and put the pedal to the metal to race the world-famous Silverstone circuit at the Museum’s newly opened state-of-the-art Sim Suite At Silverstone. Motorsport fan families and visitors to the Museum, located trackside of the iconic circuit, can also enjoy exclusive Top Trumps activities at the ultimate pit stop this Easter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For the first time there is a Top Trumps takeover at the Museum, which has its own exclusive card pack featuring Silverstone Legends. There is a family activity trail all ages can use to explore the exhibition and visitors can claim a free Super Top Trump card (featuring racing stars Max Verstappen or Lando Norris) during their tour.

The new Sim Suite At Silverstone

The home straight of the exhibition features an exclusive social media competition, where visitors can take their photo with the Museum’s Top Trumps photo card frame and post to their social media with hashtag #SilverstoneLegendsTT to be entered into a draw to win a current F1 team cap of their choice. From April 3 visitors will also be able to get up close to the Museum’s latest star attraction, Damon Hill’s 1996 championship winning Williams FW18 car, which will be on display for a limited time only.

Race fans can be one of the first to try out the Museum’s newly launched Sim Suite At Silverstone, featuring the UK’s leading racing simulators, geared to offering drivers a hyper-realistic racing experience. Sky Sports F1 analyst and Mercedes-AMG Petronas Simulator driver, Anthony Davidson, was the special guest at an exclusive event to mark the official opening of the new sim suite at the home of British motor racing.

At the launch, attended by professional racing drivers from sim suite partner Radical Motorsport, Davidson gave his verdict on the Museum’s latest state-of-the-art attraction, saying: “I’m really pleased to say that the Sim Suite here at Silverstone Museum is genuinely cutting edge. The sims themselves, the rigs are fantastic and the software that they use is second to none.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a really good experience for anyone to come along, play against a friend or colleague or even just try and put yourself on the top of the leaderboard to go for the fastest time and get a flavour for, not just this circuit here at Silverstone, but any track that tickles your fancy in a multitude of different cars.

Special guest Anthony Davidson at the launch of the new Sim Suite At Silverstone

“I really think it’s definitely something that you should find the time to include on your visit to the Silverstone Museum and helps to further educate the causal motorsport fan in terms of what real world drivers are going through anytime you tune into watch.“

To celebrate the opening of the new facility, the Museum launched an exclusive competition to set the fastest lap this Easter, which runs until April 14th. Competitive drivers booking the simulator experience at the Museum will have the chance to win a pair of hospitality tickets to the Radical Cup at Silverstone on July 27th – 28th. When booking in advance, racers can enjoy 20% off with sessions booked online costing £20 versus £25 on the day.

The Museum also announced the launch of its new Family Ticket making Easter fun more affordable for everyone. During the action-packed calendar of Easter events visitors can pick up a throttle and race the Silverstone Formula 1 circuit racing Scalextric cars around the Grand Prix track and walk the Heritage Track Trail to discover history around every corner.