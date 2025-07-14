Quirky outdoor theatre returns for 8th summer season

The Arches Theatre, one of Buckinghamshire’s most unique and enchanting outdoor theatre experiences returns this August for its eighth summer season with a lineup bigger than ever.

Nestled beneath four striking, disused railway arches, this rustic, open-air venue is a true hidden gem in the village of Clifton Reynes near Olney. Theatre and music lovers gather in a relaxed open-air setting to soak up the very best in live entertainment.

Kicking off on Friday 1st August, audiences are invited to bring a chair, pack a picnic and their favourite drink, and settle in for an unforgettable evening beneath the stars.

The 2025 lineup ensures there is something for everyone. Kicking things off is the music weekend with two of the UK’s best-loved tribute bands - Supersonic Queen with legendary Queen anthems, and Definitely Mightbe with all the classics from Oasis and none of the drama!

DOT Productions at The Arches Theatre

Local music talent also takes centre stage, performing in support of Centrepoint, the UK’s leading charity tackling youth homelessness. Expect intimate acoustic sessions, blues, pop, rock and opera!

For theatre lovers, there is spine-tingling gothic horror with ‘Frankenstein’, ‘Truly, Jack The Ripper’ and ‘Confessions of Sweeney Todd’, Shakespeare magic with ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’ and The Comedy of Errors’, family productions with ‘The Tale of Peter Rabbit’ and ‘Robin Hood’, the timeless classic ‘Sense and Sensibility’ in celebration of Jane Austen’s 250th anniversary, and comedy with the comedy improv show ‘Whose Turn?’, ‘The 39 Steps’ and ‘Duets’.

David Pibworth, owner of The Arches Theatre, said: “This theatre has grown into something really special.

“Where else can you see a Shakespeare comedy, a Queen tribute band, and a ghost story performed by incredible musicians and theatre companies, all under a stunning railway arch? It’s a magical spot that has its own charm and offers an unforgettable experience.”

British Touring Shakespeare at The Arches Theatre

With its laid-back, bring-your-own-everything approach, the venue has become a favourite summer escape for locals and visitors alike. A place where the arts are celebrated and enjoyed by all in the open air.

So, bring a chair, pack a picnic and prepare to be wowed.

Tickets are on sale now!