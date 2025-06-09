Quinton church open day: Arts, crafts, and vintage finds near Wootton and Salcey Forest on 21 June
Inside the Church will be Arts and Crafts to enjoy, along with tea and cakes. Plenty of books to peruse and buy if you wish. Games to keep children occupied. Plant stall. “Fortunate Finds” will surprise you, with vintage items for sale including jewellery, along with bric-a-brac and a pre loved items of all sorts.
We welcome Roade & Quinton Old Folks Fund which will run a tombola and promote their tote. For 50p a week, it can’t be bad. Quinton is grateful for Roade Village including Quinton in all their activities, including holidays, trips and an annual Christmas extravaganza, which it has done for over 80 years.
Most of all come to enjoy the peacefulness of our village and enjoy a relaxing cup of tea with cake, whilst perusing the art and craft.