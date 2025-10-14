Quiet Day Christmas Train at Nene Valley Railway

Nene Valley Railway is offering a special Quiet Day service on Wednesday 17th December as part of its much-loved Christmas at the Railway: Santa’s Reindeer Rescue experience.

The Quiet Day includes the same magical adventure — festive elves, reindeer food making, a visit from Santa, and a steam train journey through wintry countryside — but at a gentler pace. With reduced crowd sizes and lower noise levels, it’s perfect for families or guests who prefer a calmer, more sensory-friendly environment.

Earlier this year, the railway held its first Autism Awareness Day, which was warmly received by visitors and volunteers alike. The event will return next year, supported by a dedicated volunteer team now focused on organising more inclusive days and raising funds to enhance the experience of people with autism and similar needs at the railway.

Private compartments and open seating options are available for the Quiet Day, with delicious festive platters and food boxes provided by Tea and the Gang.

Santa and his team of elves are ready to welcome you to Nene Valley Railwayplaceholder image
Santa and his team of elves are ready to welcome you to Nene Valley Railway

Wansford Station, Nene Valley Railway

Wednesday 17th December 2025

Book now: https://nvr.org.uk/product.php/595/christmas-at-the-railway-2025

Nene Valley Railway is also looking for help in promoting the wider Christmas event. If you have a local shop, workplace, or community space where you can display a poster or flyers, please get in touch ([email protected]). You can pick them up from Wansford Station, or we can email a digital poster.

