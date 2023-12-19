News you can trust since 1931
Pyjama fun at care home raises Christmas spirits

Residents and staff at Brampton View Care Home in Northampton are helping to spread Christmas cheer by wearing their pyjamas and slippers to work.
By Emma RobinsonContributor
Published 19th Dec 2023, 10:21 GMT
All residents and staff at Brampton View Care Home have been encouraged to wear Christmas pyjamas and slippers for the day which put a smile on everyone’s faces. The residents are already thinking of ideas for the next themed event!

Mo Masedi, General Manager, said: “Today has been a whole lot of fun! This event has really showcased the creativity and fun-loving spirit of all our residents and staff. We can’t wait for the next Christmas event!”

