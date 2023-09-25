News you can trust since 1931
Put on your dancing shoes for this week's Folkish gig at The Lab

If you visit The Lab on Charles Street on a Folk night you will be treated to some of the best live music in town!
By Olivia HermansContributor
Published 25th Sep 2023, 11:51 BST- 1 min read
The next folk gig will take place on the 27th, when Folkish hosts The Werburgh Trio, who play fiddle, clarinet, accordion and weave together folky dance grooves from all across Europe.

Hailing from Weedon Bec, Becci, Marcus and Lisa are the Werburgh Trio. Becci Pamely-Bast, one of the members of the trio, said, “We have all played folk music for many years, and met quite recently at a Bal (French/European dance) in Weedon Bec.''

Make sure you come prepared to dance as Becci also said, “You can expect to hear a range of groovy tunes from Britain and across Europe, some traditional and some modern compositions. It’s all dance music, so there will be plenty of opportunities to get on the dance floor!”

Poster for the eventPoster for the event
Entry to this event is £5. The Lab is a members club (hosting a huge variety of events including live music, spoken word, and a community art jam) that you can join for only £12 per year! Find out more online at thelabnorthampton.club.