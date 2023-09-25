Put on your dancing shoes for this week's Folkish gig at The Lab
The next folk gig will take place on the 27th, when Folkish hosts The Werburgh Trio, who play fiddle, clarinet, accordion and weave together folky dance grooves from all across Europe.
Hailing from Weedon Bec, Becci, Marcus and Lisa are the Werburgh Trio. Becci Pamely-Bast, one of the members of the trio, said, “We have all played folk music for many years, and met quite recently at a Bal (French/European dance) in Weedon Bec.''
Make sure you come prepared to dance as Becci also said, “You can expect to hear a range of groovy tunes from Britain and across Europe, some traditional and some modern compositions. It’s all dance music, so there will be plenty of opportunities to get on the dance floor!”
Entry to this event is £5. The Lab is a members club (hosting a huge variety of events including live music, spoken word, and a community art jam) that you can join for only £12 per year! Find out more online at thelabnorthampton.club.