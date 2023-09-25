Put on your dancing shoes for this week's Folkish gig at The Lab

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The next folk gig will take place on the 27th, when Folkish hosts The Werburgh Trio, who play fiddle, clarinet, accordion and weave together folky dance grooves from all across Europe.

Hailing from Weedon Bec, Becci, Marcus and Lisa are the Werburgh Trio. Becci Pamely-Bast, one of the members of the trio, said, “We have all played folk music for many years, and met quite recently at a Bal (French/European dance) in Weedon Bec.''

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Make sure you come prepared to dance as Becci also said, “You can expect to hear a range of groovy tunes from Britain and across Europe, some traditional and some modern compositions. It’s all dance music, so there will be plenty of opportunities to get on the dance floor!”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Poster for the event