Purple Oaks Academy Summer Fair: A Fun-Filled Day for the Whole Family in Northampton

Sponsored by the Greenwood Academies Trust (GAT), Purple Oaks is a unique special academy located in Kingsthorpe, Northampton. Since its establishment in January 2017, the academy has been committed to offering enhanced educational opportunities for students with autism and/or severe learning difficulties. With specialist teaching and learning approaches, Purple Oaks Academy aims to provide a nurturing environment where students can thrive.

On June 24th 2023, Purple Oaks Academy will open its doors to the community for its second annual Summer Fair. The fair aims to be inclusive and welcoming to all. To accommodate the needs of its students and other individuals with special educational needs (SEN), the academy has organised an Autism-Friendly session from 10:30 am to 11:30 am. During this time, the fair will be quieter and less crowded, creating a comfortable environment for everyone to enjoy.

Following the Autism-Friendly session, the Summer Fair will be open to the general public from 11:30 am to 3:00 pm. Led by ACORNS, the PTA group, this year's fair aims to surpass the success of the previous year. With a range of exciting activities, games, stalls, and delicious food options, there will be something for everyone. Children can enjoy thrilling games and engaging activities, while parents can explore various stalls offering crafts, toys, and local produce. The event offers a chance for the community to come together and make lasting memories.

Summer Fair

So be sure to mark your calendar for Saturday, June 24th, 2023 and join Purple Oaks Academy for a day filled with laughter, excitement, and community spirit. The fair provides a perfect opportunity for families to spend quality time together while enjoying the festivities. Whether you have a child at the academy, know someone with special educational needs, or simply want to support a fantastic cause, the Summer Fair at Purple Oaks Academy is an event not to be missed.