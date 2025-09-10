Punk Rock fans in for a real treat

By Chris Lovell
Contributor
Published 10th Sep 2025, 01:12 BST
Updated 10th Sep 2025, 09:56 BST
There's a real treat in store at The Black Prince this Friday if you like your music on the heavier side

This Friday (Sept 12th) see's a four band punk rock spectacular at the venue, GBH the now legendary Birmingham band who enjoyed Chart success in the early eighties and regularly sell out tours in the USA and Europe, the forerunners of the second generation punk movement known as UK82, they are a band that also appeal the heavy metal crowd as well as the punks, having been, in fact, a big influence on such monsters of rock as Metallica. If you are not familiar with the band just imagine the illegitimate child of the Sex Pistols and Motorhead and you'll be somewhere close.

GBH will be supported on the night by their good friends Sick On The Bus and The Backstreet Abortions, along with The Destructors who toured with the band back in 1982 when both bands released their debut albums.

Doors for the gig at The Black Prince in Abington Square open at 7pm and advance tickets are available online from www.buytickets.at/clubwithnoname or you can pay on the door.

