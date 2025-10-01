Public encouraged to register for NHFT webinars

Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust (NHFT) is inviting members of the public and Trust members to take part in a series of free, interactive webinars this autumn and winter.

The sessions will focus on supporting working carers, veterans, and the Trust’s 5-year THRIVE strategy.

Each webinar is designed to inform, engage and involve the community in conversations that matter to local health and care services.

Supporting Working Carers

Tuesday 8 October 2025, 5:00pm

Online via Microsoft Teams

This session will explore the realities of unpaid caring for a loved one and the support available across Northamptonshire. Hosted in partnership with Northamptonshire Carers, the webinar will feature opening remarks from CEO Mark Major, insights from carers with lived experience, and an overview of carers’ rights and local services. Attendees will also hear about NHFT’s Working Carers Staff Network, the Triangle of Care approach, and the newly released Carers Directory and Guide. A live Q&A will close the session.

Supporting Veterans

Monday 10 November 2025, 5:00pm

Online via Microsoft Teams

This joint webinar, hosted in partnership with University Hospital Northampton (UHN), will explore the support available for veterans in Northamptonshire. Speakers from NHFT and UHN will discuss the Armed Forces Covenant and how it applies within the NHS, alongside lived experiences from staff and volunteers. Neil Oliver from Forces in the Community will also present on veteran support services.

Trust Strategy Webinar

Wednesday 28 January 2026, 5:00pm

Online via Microsoft Teams

This webinar offers an opportunity for members and the public to help shape NHFT’s future direction. Hosted by NHFT governors and senior managers, the session will explore the Trust’s vision, mission and strategy for the next five years. Developed jointly with Leicestershire Partnership NHS Trust as part of the Associate University Group, the strategy outlines how both organisations will work together to improve health outcomes and help communities thrive.

Learn more and register for our upcoming webinars: www.nhft.nhs.uk/membership#Membershipinformation-webinars