Pub relaunches with new menu and new look

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Swan in Woburn Sands has undergone a significant investment that has given the much-loved eating and drinking spot a spectacular new look and ultra-stylish feel.

The menu features a variety of pub classics with a modern twist, as well as exciting new flavours inspired by the seasons, and the best that the countryside has to offer. The elegant menu also boasts an assortment of seasonal specials which change daily. Paired with an extensive wine list and hand-crafted cocktails, a visit to The Swan promises to be an exciting social dining and drinking experience.

Leading the change is Head Chef, Cristian Drugulescu who has been with the pub for over 13 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whether you fancy something from the grill, such as Rotisserie Pork Belly or expertly aged Steaks, there’s something to suit all tastes, the pub says.

The Swan Internal Mood Board

"A range of exciting small plates designed for sharing make the perfect start to your dining experience; with dishes such as Pan-Fried Wild Scallops, Whipped Goats Cheese with Beetroot and Pear, and Chipotle Sticky Chicken, all freshly prepared by their expert team of chefs using the very best ingredients," a spokesperson said.

The Swan is located in the small town of Woburn Sands, just South of Milton Keynes.

"On reopening, the “all new” Swan in Woburn Sands will provide a premium feel after undergoing a stylish overhaul and lovely new interiors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The beautiful new décor extends to the bar area which has undergone a transformation that includes captivating feature wallpaper complemented by a feature wine wall with new pendant lighting, all added to expand the pubs social space, without compromising on its original charm and character. In the dining space, there is new leather fixed seating with feature ceiling flora woodland wallpaper and feature curtains to match," the spokesperson added.

"Alongside the new warm and cozy interiors, the pub has a spacious patio, seamlessly connected to a stunning garden which will feature new picnic benches illuminated by festoon lighting and umbrellas.

"The new and improved décor has left no stone unturned, taking inspiration from the UK’s most glamorous dining and drinking hotspots," the spokesperson said.

General Manager, Harry Addison, comments: “There are no words to describe the excitement and joy the entire team feels for The Swan’s amazing makeover. After working here for five years, it’s lovely to see the refreshed and stylish space. We can’t wait to welcome our guests back, serving them our brilliant dishes, delicious cocktails, refreshing beers and the very best wines. We’re certain visitors will enjoy the new look as much as we do.”