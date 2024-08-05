Psychic Sally at The Old Savoy

By Andie Jackman
Contributor
Published 5th Aug 2024, 16:14 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Friday 17 October 2025 7:30 pm - ends at 9:40 pmThe nation’s favourite psychic is back on tour!

The nation’s favourite psychic is back on tour! Sally has been wowing theatre audiences young and old around the world for over 12 years. Her show will have you on the edge of your seat, as she continues to bring mediumship into the 21st century. Whether you know her from her hit TV series, through watching her on Celebrity Big Brother or reading one of

her best-selling books, there is nothing quite like seeing Sally live on stage.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sally explains: “My tour has become a way of life for me, as I’m getting older my abilities as a medium are stronger than ever, so to be able to pass messages on to the audiences around the country is a huge privilege, as well as a pleasure. I call every message validated a ‘wonder moment’. So take your seats, relax, be open minded and ready to come forward if you think the message is for you."

Psychic SallyPsychic Sally
Psychic Sally

With Sally’s love, laughter and warmth, this show is a unique evening not to be missed. Book your tickets now to see this phenomenal psychic in action.

The show is investigational and for the purpose of entertainment.

Book tickets now www.theoldsavoy.co.uk or

Call The Box Office 01604 491005 Monday to Friday 10am-4pm or Saturday 10am - 2pm

Tickets £27 per person

Related topics:TicketsCelebrity Big Brother

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice