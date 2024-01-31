Psychic Sally at The Old Savoy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Psychic Sally

The nation’s favourite psychic is back on tour! Sally has been wowing theatre audiences young and old around the world for over 12 years. Her show will have you on the edge of your seat, as she continues to bring mediumship into the 21st century. Whether you know her from her hit TV series, through watching her on Celebrity Big Brother or reading one of her best-selling books, there is nothing quite like seeing Sally live on stage.

Sally explains: “My tour has become a way of life for me, as I’m getting older my abilities as a medium are stronger than ever, so to be able to pass messages on to the audiences around the country is a huge privilege, as well as a pleasure. I call every message validated a ‘wonder moment’. So take your seats, relax, be open minded and ready to come forward if you think the message is for you."

With Sally’s love, laughter and warmth, this show is a unique evening not to be missed. Book your tickets now to see this phenomenal psychic in action.