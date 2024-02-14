£1.99 McDonald’s Happy Meal® and character visits in Northamptonshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On Sunday the 18th February, character visits will be happening at the Norhampton Sixfields store (11:00 to 12:00) and the Northampton Kettering Road store (13:15-14:15).

Bringing joy and self-expression to children and families, McDonald’s is thrilled to announce its latest Happy Meal® promotion with Mr. MenTM Little MissTM! With each Happy Meal®, McDonald’s encourages families to find their smile by celebrating individuality and exploring their emotions in a light-hearted and humorous way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With over 90 iconic characters including Mr. Happy and Little Miss Brave, the brand speaks to every child and is a friend to all, no matter their culture, personality, or gender!

McDonald's £1.99 Happy Meal

Available in all McDonald’s restaurants nationwide from now until 26th March, Happy Meal® will offer families a limited-edition Mr. MenTM Little MissTM themed box with one of ten plush toys of lovable characters.

But wait, there’s more… Families looking for a book instead of a toy can opt for an exclusive Mr. MenTM Little MissTM book with four ‘Discover You’ books available.

The Mr. MenTM Little MissTM ‘Discover You’ books available in Happy Meal® is a ground-breaking new series which encourages families to engage in meaningful conversation about emotions, wellbeing and mental health. Complete with thought-provoking questions and helpful tips, the series is the perfect tool for children to nurture a deeper understanding of what it means to be happy, sad and everything in between!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And that’s not all – families will receive a token with every Happy Meal® that entitles them to a free World Book Day 2024 book, or £1 off a book or audiobook in participating booksellers.

Available for around £3.49, a Happy Meal® contains a choice of Fish Fingers, Chicken McNuggets or Veggie Dippers with a Pineapple stick, or Carrot Bag side, plus drink options including water, milk, or Fruit Shoot.