Princess Live! at The Old Savoy
A bit about Princess Live, Our fairy-tale princesses are tired of their royal duties. So they decided to come together and make the ultimate princess girl group.
Cinderella’s fairy godmother has given her a magic wand so Cinderella can give the other princesses a modern look. This is an all singing all dancing show with pop and musical theatre songs that will get all the family singing and dancing along.
Imagine your favourite princesses but as you’ve never seen them before. At the end of the show there is an important message about accepting each other and teaching everyone to be kind and true to themselves which is such an important message to be spreading but we do it in a fun party environment!
The showtimes and 1pm and 4pm
The performance lasts 60 minutes with a meet and greet at the end
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.