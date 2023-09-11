Prince's Trust Northampton South are now recruiting
The Prince’s Trust 12 week Team Programme.
Is it for people like me?
The Team Programme is for young people aged 16-25 who want to improve their confidence, skills, gain a qualification and take on opportunities to progress. This course will help you to get in to a routine and give you something productive to do with your time. It's free and will not affect your benefits. You will also receive a free bus pass to help with travel.
What happens on the course?
You will, among other things:
- Be part of a team for 12 weeks
- Take on community projects of your choosing (Practical work)
- Get two weeks' work experience (in an area of your interest)
- Career planning unit (update your CV and help to apply for your next steps)
What's in it for me?
- Improved chances of moving into a job, education or training
- A nationally recognised qualification
- Career advice and help with job-hunting and your CV
- Practical skills, such as communication and teamwork that will help you in a job
- Improved confidence and self-belief
- Get back into a routine
- Improve your mental health and wellbeing
Interested?
If you would like more information please contact the Northampton South Team Leader, Siobhan Peters on 07766365211 or [email protected] to discuss the course and how it can help you or to book an appointment/home visit. Alternatively, we have a drop-in event you can come along to find out more:
Come along to our drop in which will be held on:
Monday 18th September 2023 from 10am – 1pm
Gather Unit, Grosvenor Centre
(Upstairs - Next door to River Island)
The course will start on the 25th September 2023 so you must contact us before then so we can go through the programme to ensure it is suitable for you and to discuss your needs.
What have you got to lose? contact us to start making some positive change and give yourself a step in the right direction