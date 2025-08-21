Prestige Flowers partners with major festival to showcase the best of British flowers

Prestige Flowers, the UK’s most reviewed online florist, has partnered with family motoring and music festival CarFest as its official floral partner for the second year in a row.

At the festival, which takes place in Laverstoke Park Farm Hampshire from the 22nd - 24th August this year, the Prestige team will be on site at the ‘Prestige Flowers Designer Village’ - where visitors can step into a floral world of botanical artistry and British-grown charm.

Building on last year’s event, Prestige will be constructing spectacular floral displays including flower walls. It will also have a tractor complete with a trailer full of British grown sunflowers - a radiant nod to homegrown beauty.

In addition to the floral displays, the team will also be offering flower arranging masterclasses and hands-on sessions to learn the art of crafting beautiful arrangements, as a way of educating people and showing support for British growers.

Prestige Flowers at Carfest

It will also be bringing the floral magic to SpaFest this year with wildflower planting and its Cherry Blossom Wishing Tree where visitors can write a dedication to nominate someone that they would like to dedicate a bouquet to by writing their name and stating why they are extraordinary. Winners will be selected at random and will receive a free bouquet.

Elise Harlock, Brand Manager at Prestige Flowers says: “We’re delighted to be back at CarFest for another year! The festival is always such a fun event, and a great way of raising money for Children in Need.

“We’re looking forward to turning CarFest into a garden of inspiration this year and can’t wait to showcase the very best of British flowers - with sunflower trailers, flower walls, VW Buzz floral art and hands-on masterclasses, we’re excited to get everyone involved and to celebrate British flowers. If you’re at the festival, do come and say hello!”

The partnership brings together two of Prestige’s core purposes: raising money for good causes and supporting British flower growers.

Prestige is committed to putting British suppliers first and reducing reliance on imports; the company has a 100/100 ethical score from the Ethical Company Award and has raised over £800,000 for charities and good causes.

Founded by legendary TV and radio presenter Chris Evans in 2012, CarFest has raised tens of millions of pounds for charities including Children in Need since its inception. Acts including Rita Ora, Madness, and Travis will be taking to the stage in what will be Prestige’s second year in a row as the festival’s official floral partner.