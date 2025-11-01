Practically perfect: Mary Poppins flies into Milton Keynes with the show of the year

Mary Poppins

Based on the beloved stories of P.L. Travers and the iconic Walt Disney film, the tale of the world’s favourite nanny arriving at Cherry Tree Lane feels more enchanting than ever.

This production bursts with dazzling choreography, breathtaking effects, and all those unforgettable songs we know and love. The timeless Sherman Brothers classics, Jolly Holiday, Step in Time, Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious, and Feed the Birds, are all here, guaranteed to lift your spirits and warm your heart.

Cameron Mackintosh is an absolute genius, and for me, this has to be one of his greatest achievements. His vision and sheer determination to bring Mary Poppins to the stage are remarkable. It took years of work persuading the author that he was the right person to trust with her beloved story, then collaborating with Disney to combine her original tales with the iconic songs from the film.

The result is something truly special: the richness of the books, with their deeper stories and extra characters, woven perfectly with the wonder of the movie. George Stiles and Anthony Drewe’s new songs and additional music fit so seamlessly that they not only complement the originals but actually enhance them, lifting those familiar numbers to new heights. With a creative team to die for, including Mackintosh, Matthew Bourne, and Julian Fellowes, it’s no surprise this production is pure theatrical brilliance from start to finish.

As the lights went down and the first note struck, I’ll admit, I got the tingles and even a few tears. I’d heard so many rumours about how brilliant this show was, and I knew it was going to be special… just not how special. From the very first scene, I had shivers; the atmosphere was electric, as if there really was something truly special in the air. The silhouetted rooftops, the chimneys, and Bert teasing us with Chim Chim Cher-ee created a moment of pure theatre joy. Twelve hours later, I still hadn’t come down!

The staging throughout was exquisite and stayed completely true to its Victorian setting. The sets appeared from everywhere — flying in from above, the sides, and the back — creating one stunning scene after another. The Banks’ home unfolded like a doll’s house we were gently drawn into, and it felt as though the whole audience was stepping right inside their world. Backdrops were used to great effect: sometimes delicate pencil sketches of the bank or the city, then suddenly alive with movement as a train sped through.

The illusions created by Paul Kieve and Jim Steinmeyer were absolutely astonishing. I was completely baffled when Mary pulled a six-foot coat stand out of her small carpet bag, followed by a huge vase of flowers! One of my favourite moments was the kitchen scene, which featured dancing brooms and a three-tier cake that appeared out of nowhere. It was total chaos one moment, and then, with just a click of Mary's fingers, everything was perfectly restored. It was so clever—pure theatrical wonder at its best.

The choreography created by Stephen Mear and Matthew Bourne (need I say more?) was thrilling and absolutely flawless. Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious, Let’s Go Fly a Kite, and Step in Time were definite highlights, bursting with energy, precision, and joy. The cast’s commitment to every movement, their timing, and the sheer enjoyment they radiated were infectious. Their harmonies and sound throughout were gorgeous, and the park scene was a particular standout — watching the world shift from dull, grey tones into a burst of colour as everything came to life was simply breathtaking.

Stephanie Jones (Mary Poppins) was, quite literally, “practically perfect in every way.” She had the poise, crisp accent, and soaring voice of Julie Andrews herself, with a performance that was confident, charming, and full of heart. Every moment she was on stage, she completely commanded attention.

The same goes for Jack Chambers (Bert), whose warmth, wit, and boundless energy lit up the theatre. His dynamic dance moves and effortless charisma were completely reminiscent of Dick Van Dyke, full of that cheeky sparkle and irresistible charm. He was a joy to watch from start to finish, and that incredible moment when Bert walks the walls and dances on the ceiling had the audience gasping!

Shout-outs too to Michael D. Xavier for a hilarious George Banks, with just a hint of John Cleese, Lucie-Mae Sumner, a wonderfully warm and elegant Winifred, and Rosemary Ashe, who was an absolute delight as Mrs Brill — pure Reta Shaw from the original film.

I can’t express how utterly brilliant Connie Jones and Oli Manning were as Jane and Michael Banks. I’ve rarely seen young performers with such confidence, charisma, and stage presence. They were funny, natural, and completely professional; their comic timing was spot-on, and their singing and rhythm work flawless. They were an absolute joy to watch, and I’ve no doubt they both have bright futures ahead.

I’ve never experienced an audience quite like this one — mostly adults, which surprised me and made it all the more special. Mary Poppins was our generation's story, and it was as if everyone had come in homage to something they deeply loved. The atmosphere was electric; you could feel the affection radiating from the audience to the stage. So many people were visibly moved, reconnecting with their childhood, some even in tears — and as we all left the theatre, the air was buzzing with that unmistakable “wow” feeling. It was truly wonderful to witness and to be part of such a heartfelt, shared moment.

Mary Poppins is my Milton Keynes Theatre Show of the Year — a “practically perfect” production in every possible way. Even though it plays for a full month, tickets are flying fast — so don’t miss it!