Power up your New Year’s resolutions and make a difference for people living with MND and their families

If you’re already finding your New Year’s resolutions a bit of struggle Northampton-based charity the MND Association could provide you with all the inspiration you need.

The MND Association, which is based on Moulton Park, is the biggest charity funder of MND research in the UK and relies on donations, as well as the efforts of its incredible fundraisers, to create a wave of support for people living with motor neurone disease (MND) and their families.

This January, the Association is encouraging people to get involved in way they can – whether it’s by taking part in a run, testing their nerve with a skydive or by organising a quiz night with colleagues, family or friends. Every penny raised will allow the Association to reach many more people affected by MND – a neurological condition which affects up to 5,000 people in the UK at any one time.

The MND Association’s Julia Beales said: “Every day in the UK six people hear the words, ‘You have MND’ - devastating news which ripples through to so many others – family, friends, colleagues and entire communities.

The team from the Northampton-based MND Association will help you with your fundraising goals

“Thanks to our extraordinary fundraisers we are able to improve the support we offer to people living with MND, their families and those closest to them while also investing in innovative, ground-breaking research which is taking us ever closer to new treatments and the promise of a cure.

“By joining #TeamMND this January you will help to support our mission of a world free from MND giving hope to so many people affected by this devastating disease.”

To join one of the Association’s featured events – or to organise your own – visit www.mndassociation.org/teammnd today.

For more information about MND and support for people affected by MND in Northamptonshire, visit www.mndassociation.org/northamptonshire