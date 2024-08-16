Power Ballads 30th May 2025 @ 7:30 pm at The Old Savoy

Power Ballads

Celebrate one of the most creative and emotionally charged periods in the history of music as Power Ballads transports you back to a time when hair was big, and voices were even bigger.

Prepare to be flooded with emotions and memories as you find yourself singing along to hit after hit from artists such as Rainbow, Heart, Whitesnake, Bon Jovi, Bryan Adams, Aerosmith, Tina Turner, Alannah Myles and many more.

Featuring some of the UK’s finest musicians and vocalists, honed by years of touring the UK theatre scene including London’s West End, and accompanied by a state-of-the-art sound and light show, Power Ballads promises an evening of quality entertainment and a truly unforgettable experience.

Tickets available at https://www.theoldsavoy.co.uk/event/power-ballads/ Or by calling the box office on 01604 491005