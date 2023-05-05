Postcards from America at St Peter's Church in Oundle
Rutland Sinfonia - Postcards from America
13 May 2023 7.30pm St Peter's Church in Oundle, PE8 4AL
Conductor - Paul Hilliam Pianist – Anne Bolt Bernstein – Overture Candide Barber – Adagio for Strings Gershwin – Rhapsody in Blue Copland – Rodeo Piazzolla – Libertango Moncayo – Huapango Marquez – Danzon No.2
£14, Concessions £12, Under 18s & Students in full time education £3. In Advance £12, Concessions £10 On the door & https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/oundle/st-peters-church/postcards-from-america/2023-05-13/19:30/t-jzklrpo
0333 666 3366 Tickets also available in advance from Oundle Bookshop, 13 Market Place, Oundle, PE8 4BA & Oakham Wines, 3 High Street, Oakham, LE15 6BZ.