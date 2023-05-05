Popular soft play centre in Northampton is undergoing a revamp

Zoomania Northampton is a soft play that caters for ages 6 months to 12 years. We are also part of the same group that owns LaserZone Northampton which is suitable for ages 5 and over. We have a sister site in Aylesbury. Zoomania Northampton was established in 2019 and will be closing on 15th May until 20th of May for an exciting refit. We have some amazing new attractions being added to our centre. We also have the Mayor of Northampton coming down at 9am on 20th May who will be cutting a ribbon.