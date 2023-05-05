News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
20 hours ago RMT members back further rail strike action
1 hour ago Covid ‘no longer global health emergency’ - is the pandemic over?
1 hour ago King Charles and Prince and Princess of Wales greet crowds on the Mall
5 hours ago Sarah Ferguson reveals why she’s not invited to King’s coronation
5 hours ago Martin Lewis shares discount code to get £5 off your weekly shop
8 hours ago Local elections 2023: Full results as Tories suffer early losses

Popular soft play centre in Northampton is undergoing a revamp

To celebrate the GRAND RE-OPENING of our centre following a recent re-fit.

By Josh PearceContributor
Published 5th May 2023, 15:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th May 2023, 15:13 BST

Zoomania Northampton is a soft play that caters for ages 6 months to 12 years. We are also part of the same group that owns LaserZone Northampton which is suitable for ages 5 and over. We have a sister site in Aylesbury. Zoomania Northampton was established in 2019 and will be closing on 15th May until 20th of May for an exciting refit. We have some amazing new attractions being added to our centre. We also have the Mayor of Northampton coming down at 9am on 20th May who will be cutting a ribbon.

List of attractions being added:- Little tykes car wash role play area- 2 Large new interactive ball pits- Sports court- Our 6 party rooms are also getting a completely new look

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Zilo getting excited for re-launchZilo getting excited for re-launch
Zilo getting excited for re-launch
Zilo getting excited for re-launchZilo getting excited for re-launch
Zilo getting excited for re-launch
Most Popular
Zilo getting excited for re-launchZilo getting excited for re-launch
Zilo getting excited for re-launch
Related topics:AylesburyMayor