Popular collectable fair returns to Northampton's market

From 10am to 3pm, antique enthusiasts, collectors, and curious shoppers alike can explore a unique array of vintage delights, showcased by ten dedicated antique and vintage traders alongside some of the market's regular vendors.

The antiques market promises a diverse range of items, from diecast cars and toys to vinyl records, chinaware, books, and a delightful mix of retro, vintage, and costume jewellery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And regular traders will be present selling goods including fruit and veg, books, clothes, toys, and meat, alongside bicycle repair and key cutting services.

Collectable and vintage fair

This event forms part of a calendar of activities being organised for the summer with the aim of attracting more people to the area to see what Northampton Market has to offer. This includes the beach event, which people can enjoy everyday from 11am to 3pm. As well as mini-golf and circus skills workshops. Head to the website to find out more.

“We are so pleased to be welcoming back the popular vintage fair on Sunday 16 August. People can head down to Commercial St to find out more about the treasures and troves on offer. Whether you're seeking a special addition to your collection or just looking to shop for some fresh produce, this market has something for everyone.”