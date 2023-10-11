Popkids is coming to Northampton!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

After selling out venues all along the south coast we are finally venturing to Northampton for our Halloween Show!

Popkids started in Portsmouth where we did little 30 capacity community centre venues in different areas of Portsmouth. We did this at a very low cost just to give the kids something to do in the school half terms. We as parents ourselves, know how expensive school holidays can be and to fins something to do with the kids that was affordable was challenging. We were booked out to host children's birthday parties at the weekends and thought "who needs a birthday to have a party". The kids and adults had such a great time and the feedback was incredible...so Popkids was born.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Previous Guest Include: Pikachu, Iggle Piggle, Bugs Bunny, Elsa, Olaf and the Greatest Showman!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Popkids sell out summer tour, Southampton

Two hours of entertainment with music for all ages. Kids will be able to sing along and dance to songs they know from Disney to chart.

We guarantee your children would love it. We will also take requests for any favourite songs from our Popkids.

Children will have the opportunity to meet and greet with our guests and, if they are lucky enough, they can join us on stage for an extra special experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We know how important it is to make memories with your children and so we would love it if adults get involved too.

Full entertainments team to get kids and adults involved for the duration of the event including party dances (old and new), Games and MORE

Live performances from our special guests

Club DJS, Club Lighting, Confetti, Foam and more.

Tickets on sale now!

Popkids.uk