Piddington and Hackleton Open Gardens Weekend to support local causes

The villages of Piddington and Hackleton will be in full bloom this summer as the much-loved Open Gardens Weekend returns on Saturday 28 and Sunday 29 June, from 11am to 4pm each day.

This popular community event offers visitors the rare chance to explore a variety of beautiful private gardens across both villages.

Whether you are a keen gardener, looking for inspiration, or simply enjoy a relaxing day out, there will be plenty to enjoy. You will find everything from colourful flower beds and creative planting to wildlife-friendly spaces and charming cottage gardens.

Entry is free and visitors are welcome to stroll at their own pace. Many gardens will also offer refreshments, homemade cakes, plant sales and gardening tips, making it a lovely day out for all ages.

Pat's Garden

The event will be raising money for two important local causes:

Hackleton Parish Firework Team — a group of local volunteers who organise the parish’s much-loved annual firework display, which brings families together from across the community every year.

The display is entirely funded through community support and events like this.

Hackleton Parish Good Neighbours — a fantastic local volunteer service that helps residents in need. From transport to medical appointments, collecting prescriptions, or simply offering a friendly visit, the Good Neighbours team plays a vital role in supporting those who might otherwise feel isolated.

Last year’s event was a great success with lots of positive feedback. This year, organisers hope to welcome even more visitors and gardeners.

Pat Norville organises the Open Gardens Weekend with the help of local residents.

Organiser Pat Norville said: “Last year’s Open Gardens was such a lovely event, bringing people together and raising money for a great cause. We are really looking forward to welcoming everyone again this year to enjoy the beautiful gardens around Piddington and Hackleton. It is a great way to spend the day while supporting the community.”

Come and enjoy a weekend of beautiful gardens, good company and community spirit — all in support of two great local causes.