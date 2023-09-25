Photography exhibition by inspiring adults in Northampton

Better Lives (Northants) Ltd provides services to Adults with Learning Disabilities in Northampton and the surrounding area. Our support is driven by promoting customer independence, social inclusion, choice and control, health and well-being, personal growth, achieving desired outcomes and promoting natural support networks and community presence. Better Lives deliver a session to its customers to take and produce photographic projects in Northampton. Senior Support Worker, Chris Dell-Sanders said, "During conversations with those individuals, it was made very clear that they wished to identify an appropriate and ‘visible’ space in the community to be welcomed and to display a bespoke exhibition of their efforts. With this identified and desired outcome, we approached West Northamptonshire Libraries who very generously invited us to present an exhibition on the theme of ‘Sport’. Over the past 2 months, our contributors have approached iconic sporting venues in Northamptonshire and gained exclusive access to produce the works displayed here today. The photographs exhibited, represent the individual and shared achievements of our photographers who have sought to find the extraordinary within the ordinary. They are ALL extraordinary individuals." Robin Harrison, Rachel Bailey and Mark Shelton will have their work displayed at Weston Favell Library between 2nd October and 21st October and hope their work inspires others to 'have a go'.